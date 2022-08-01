Lewis Peters, aged 26, is wanted by police after failing to return from day release on July 28.
Peters is white, around six feet tall and is of a stocky build with short brown hair.
He normally has a beard.
Peters, a convicted drug dealer, is believed to have a tattoo sleeve on his right arm of religious images, and a tattoo on his left arm that says ‘Rylan’.
Peters, who is serving a 12 year sentence at HMP Hatfield for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, has links to Nottingham, Birmingham and the Boston area of Lincolnshire.
Prisoners are allowed out on day release to help them integrate back into society ahead of their full release.
Anyone who has seen Peters should not approach him but should ring 999 immediately and quote incident number 39 of July 28 2022.