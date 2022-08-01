Lewis Peters, aged 26, is wanted by police after failing to return from day release on July 28.

Peters is white, around six feet tall and is of a stocky build with short brown hair.

Lewis Peters, 26, is wanted after failing to return from his release on temporary licence to HMP Hatfield in Doncaster

He normally has a beard.

Peters, a convicted drug dealer, is believed to have a tattoo sleeve on his right arm of religious images, and a tattoo on his left arm that says ‘Rylan’.

Peters, who is serving a 12 year sentence at HMP Hatfield for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, has links to Nottingham, Birmingham and the Boston area of Lincolnshire.

Prisoners are allowed out on day release to help them integrate back into society ahead of their full release.