Police hunt man with South Yorkshire links over Skegness beach sex attack
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are issuing fresh images of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault, in Skegness.
“The incident is reported to have taken place at around 4am on Sunday, 21 July on Skegness beach.
“We hope that someone will be able to identify him from these fresh images so that we can speak with him.
“If you know who this might be, please get in touch.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Can you help our colleagues at Lincolnshire Police with this appeal?
“They believe the man pictured has links to South Yorkshire.”
Anyone with information, can contact police on 101, quoting Incident 91 of 21 July.
Or email [email protected] also quoting Incident 91 of 21 July.
You can also Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.