Police hunt man with South Yorkshire links over Skegness beach sex attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are hunting a man with South Yorkshire links following a 4am sex attack on Skegness beach.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are issuing fresh images of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault, in Skegness.

“The incident is reported to have taken place at around 4am on Sunday, 21 July on Skegness beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We hope that someone will be able to identify him from these fresh images so that we can speak with him.

Police are hunting a man over a sex attack on Skegness beach.

“If you know who this might be, please get in touch.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Can you help our colleagues at Lincolnshire Police with this appeal?

“They believe the man pictured has links to South Yorkshire.”

Anyone with information, can contact police on 101, quoting Incident 91 of 21 July.

Or email [email protected] also quoting Incident 91 of 21 July.

You can also Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.