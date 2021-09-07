Police hunt man who threatened woman with violence after climbing into her car
Police in Doncaster are hunting a man who threatened a woman with violence after following her then climbing into her car near a hospital.
Officers have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
On 19 August at about 7.50pm, the victim approached her vehicle, parked on Thorne Road.
A man, who was originally stood at a bus stop nearby, followed the victim to her vehicle and entered it via the passenger-side door as she entered the driver's side.
He then threatened the victim with violence, but she fled and dialled 999. The man ran away along Thorne Road, past the crossroads outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Officers are keen to identify the man as they believe he can assist with enquiries.
If you have any information or have dash cam footage that might have captured this man, please contact 101 quoting incident number 757 of 19 August, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.