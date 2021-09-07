Police hunt man who threatened woman with violence after climbing into her car

Officers have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

On 19 August at about 7.50pm, the victim approached her vehicle, parked on Thorne Road.

A man, who was originally stood at a bus stop nearby, followed the victim to her vehicle and entered it via the passenger-side door as she entered the driver's side.

Police have issued the CCTV image of a man who threatened a woman in her own car.

He then threatened the victim with violence, but she fled and dialled 999. The man ran away along Thorne Road, past the crossroads outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Officers are keen to identify the man as they believe he can assist with enquiries.