Police hunt man who made lewd comments to woman and son in Doncaster Interchange

By Darren Burke
Published 21st May 2025, 12:20 BST
Police are hunting a man accused of outraging public decency after he approached a woman and her one-year-old son at Doncaster Interchange and made lewd comments.

It is reported that just before 6.19pm on Saturday 19 April 2025, a man approached the woman and her son and subjected them to offensive comments.

Most Popular

The woman walked off and the man got on a bus believed to be the 355 or 356 towards Rossington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are now sharing a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection as he may be able to assist with enquiries.

Police are hunting a man who made lewd comments to a woman and her son at Doncaster Interchange.placeholder image
Police are hunting a man who made lewd comments to a woman and her son at Doncaster Interchange.

A spokesperson said: “Do you recognise him?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101."

Please quote incident number of 782 of 19 April 2025 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice