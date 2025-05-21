Police hunt man who made lewd comments to woman and son in Doncaster Interchange

Police are hunting a man accused of outraging public decency after he approached a woman and her one-year-old son at Doncaster Interchange and made lewd comments.

It is reported that just before 6.19pm on Saturday 19 April 2025, a man approached the woman and her son and subjected them to offensive comments.

The woman walked off and the man got on a bus believed to be the 355 or 356 towards Rossington.

Police are now sharing a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection as he may be able to assist with enquiries.

A spokesperson said: “Do you recognise him?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101."

Please quote incident number of 782 of 19 April 2025 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report.