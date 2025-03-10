Police hunt man who exposed himself and committed "lewd act" in Doncaster park

Police have launched a hunt for a man who exposed himself and committed a lewd act in a Doncaster park.

Police were called following the incident in Cusworth Park at the weekend.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.26pm on Saturday (8 March), we were called to reports of indecent exposure at Cusworth Park.

“It is reported that a man had exposed himself and committed a lewd act in the park.

“Officers attended and conducted a search of the area to no gain.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

“If you have any information that could help with our investigation into this incident, please contact us."

You can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 858 of 8 March 2025.

Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave your details.