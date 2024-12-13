Police hunt man wanted over serious Doncaster nightclub assault which put victim in hospital

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man wanted over a serious assault in a Doncaster which put the victim in hospital.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a reported assault in Doncaster.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning earlier this year – and police are seeking help to indentify the man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that at 4.40am on 17 August, a man was seriously assaulted inside Pop Works nightclub on Silver Street.

Police have issued CCTV of a man they want to question over the serious assault.

"The man was taken to hospital and has now been discharged.

“An investigation was launched, and enquiries have been ongoing.

"Officers are now asking for the public’s help to identify the man in this image as we feel he may be able to assist with their enquiries.”

The man is described as white, of a slim build, in his early 20s and around 5ft 6ins tall. He has short ginger hair and scruffy facial hair.

The spokesperson added: “Do you recognise him?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.”

Please quote incident number 170 of 17 August 2024 when you get in touch.

You can contact the force online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.