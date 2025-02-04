Police hunt man over indecent exposure incidents at Doncaster park

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Feb 2025, 11:39 BST
Police are hunting a man after two incidents of indecent exposure at a Doncaster park.

South Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information following the incidents in Hexthorpe Park.

It is reported that on 11 November 2024 between 12.15pm and 12.45pm, a man exposed himself in front of a 44-year-old woman at the park.

It is also alleged that on 22 November 2024, at 12.30pm, a man exposed himself in front of a 36-year-old woman on Greenfield Lane, just outside Hexthorpe Park.

Police are hunting this man over incidents of indecent exposure at a Doncaster park.placeholder image
Officers believe these incidents may be linked, and have been carrying out extensive enquiries, including CCTV trawls, and speaking to witnesses.

A spokesperson said: “We are now releasing a photo of a man we would like to speak to in connection with these incidents as he may be able to help officers with their investigation.

“The man is described as white, in his early 20s, 5ft 10ins tall, and of slim build, with blond hair.

“Do you recognise him?

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/208195/24 when you get in touch.

You can contact South Yorkshire Police online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

You can call their dedicated UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org where you can report information in confidence.

