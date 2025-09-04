Police hunt for wanted sex offender released in Doncaster

Police are asking for your help to find wanted man Stuart Webster, who is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Webster, aged 42 and originally from the Grimsby area of Lincolnshire, was placed on the sex offenders register for life in 2015 after being convicted of two sexual offences.

He is now wanted in connection with a report that he has failed to comply with the notification requirements for the Sex Offenders' Register, by failing to register an address following his release from custody in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Webster has links to the whole of the South Yorkshire area, as well as Humberside and Lincolnshire. He is aware he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers.

Have you seen wanted man Stuart Webster?

Extensive efforts have been made to trace him, and officers now want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Webster recently or knows where he may be staying.

He is described as a white man, 6ft tall and of a medium stocky build with very short brown hair and brown eyes. He often wears sunglasses.

If you see Webster, please do not approach him but instead call 999. You can also provide information via 101 quoting investigation number 14/151990/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at the website Crimestoppers-uk.org