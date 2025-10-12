Police hunt for teen missing for over a week who has links to Doncaster

Police are searching for a missing teen who has links to Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Wales Police Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan have put out an appeal to find Darren, aged 17, who was last seen in Llanishen, Cardiff on Saturday, October 4.

Anyone who may have seen Darren, who is known to have links to Doncaster, or who has information which will help police find him, is asked to get in contact by one of the below means quoting occurrence number 2500323591

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/ Online https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. *Always call 999 in an emergency.*