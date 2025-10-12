Police hunt for teen missing for over a week who has links to Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Oct 2025, 14:22 BST
Police are searching for a missing teen who has links to Doncaster.

South Wales Police Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan have put out an appeal to find Darren, aged 17, who was last seen in Llanishen, Cardiff on Saturday, October 4.

Anyone who may have seen Darren, who is known to have links to Doncaster, or who has information which will help police find him, is asked to get in contact by one of the below means quoting occurrence number 2500323591

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/ Online https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. *Always call 999 in an emergency.*

