Police hunt for man wanted in connection with thefts, assault and threats and warn 'do not approach him'

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 11th Jan 2025
Updated 11th Jan 2025, 13:19 GMT
Police are renewing a appeal for your help to find wanted man Kyle Allen.

Allen, aged 18, is wanted in connection with burglaries and attempted burglaries across South Yorkshire between October and December 2024.

He is also wanted in connection with reports of attempted shoplifting and making threats to damage property in Barnsley on 30 October and alleged incidents of theft of a motor vehicle and assault.

Allen has links to Darfield, Dearne, and Wombwell in Barnsley. Officers believe he has been in the Wombwell and central Barnsley areas in recent days.

Police hunt for Kyle Allen.

Police e are keen to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Allen recently or knows where he may be staying.

He is white, around 5ft 6ins tall, slim build, with wavy black hair and is clean shaven.

If you see Allen, please do not approach him, but call 999.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please call 101 or use the online portal https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/, quoting crime reference number 14/221415/24.

You can also submit information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

