Police hunt for man wanted for stalking and making threats to kill in Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Harry Trench, who is also known as Mackenzie Kay.

Trench, aged 23, is wanted in connection with reports of stalking and making threats to kill at Lakeside Boulevard on 11 October.

He is also wanted for failing to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in relation to drug offences, and in connection with a reported theft of a motor vehicle.

Officers want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Trench recently or knows where he might be staying.

Have you seen Harry Trench?

He is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair, and no facial hair.

If you see Trench, or have any information that could help police find him, please call 101 or get in touch online via the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/ueNfM quoting incident number 692 of 11 October 2024.

If you wish to submit information anonymously, please contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.