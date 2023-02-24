Police hunt for Doncaster man wanted for offences including stalking and having sexual communications with a child

McClelland is wanted in connection with stalking, having sexual communications with a child, and threats to disclose private images.

This relates to alleged offences between July 2022 and January 2023.

He is 21, white, slim and around 6ft 2ins tall. McClelland is originally from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, but has recently been living in Doncaster.

Have you seen him?

Have you seen him? Please report any sightings or information via smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/