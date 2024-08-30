Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers are asking for your help to find one of Doncaster’s most wanted men, Blade Neale.

Neale, aged 27, is wanted in connection with an alleged burglary in Doncaster in September 2023, when high value watches and jewellery were stolen from a property in Carcroft.

He is also wanted in connection with further reported burglaries in the Doncaster and Lincolnshire areas in April 2024.

Neale was previously the subject of a public wanted appeal in November 2023 and officers are reappealing for your help as their extensive enquiries to locate him continue.

Do you know where Blade Neale is?

Police continue to visit multiple locations linked to Neale in an attempt to trace him, and all officers on patrol and response in Doncaster have Neale’s photograph and details.

Neale knows he is wanted and it is believed he is actively evading police.

A spokesman said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Neale recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Neale is known to frequent the Askern and Armthorpe areas of Doncaster. He also has links to Edlington.

“Have you seen Neale or do you know where he is? If you see him, please call 999 immediately.”

If you have information that can assist officers in finding Neale, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 491 of 7 September 2023.

You can report information via the online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If you wish to submit information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.