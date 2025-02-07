Police hunt Doncaster man wanted over handling stolen goods

Police have launched a hunt for a Doncaster man wanted over handling stolen goods.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Allison, 34, is wanted for failing to answer police bail in connection the offences and officers want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers believe Allison may be staying in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He knows he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading our officers.

Police are hunting wanted man Greg Allison.

"We have been carrying out numerous enquiries to trace him including speaking to his family members and visiting addresses he is known to frequent.

He is described as a white man with short brown hair, of average build and is 5ft 7ins tall.

If you see Allison, call 101 or 999 in an emergency. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact 101, quoting incident number 974 of 8 October 2023.

Alternatively contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.