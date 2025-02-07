Police hunt Doncaster man wanted over handling stolen goods

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Feb 2025, 10:11 BST
Police have launched a hunt for a Doncaster man wanted over handling stolen goods.

Greg Allison, 34, is wanted for failing to answer police bail in connection the offences and officers want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be.

Most Popular

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers believe Allison may be staying in Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He knows he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading our officers.

Police are hunting wanted man Greg Allison.placeholder image
Police are hunting wanted man Greg Allison.

"We have been carrying out numerous enquiries to trace him including speaking to his family members and visiting addresses he is known to frequent.

He is described as a white man with short brown hair, of average build and is 5ft 7ins tall.

If you see Allison, call 101 or 999 in an emergency. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact 101, quoting incident number 974 of 8 October 2023.

Alternatively contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice