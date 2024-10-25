Police hunt Doncaster man in connection with a robbery where a woman was threatened with a machete
It is reported that a woman was threatened with a machete and had £800 in cash stolen during a robbery in Oliver Street, Mexborough, on 9 August 2024.
An investigation was subsequently launched, with various enquiries undertaken by officers, and they are now asking for the public's help to locate 26-year-old Wright.
Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Wright recently, or knows where he may be staying.
Wright is known to frequent the Mexborough area of Doncaster and the Parkgate area of Rotherham.
If you see Wright, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he may be, please contact police on 101 or get in touch via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.
Please quote incident number 634 of 9 August 2024 when you get in touch.