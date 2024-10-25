Police hunt Doncaster man in connection with a robbery where a woman was threatened with a machete

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are asking for your help to find Samuel Wright, who is wanted in connection with a reported robbery in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported that a woman was threatened with a machete and had £800 in cash stolen during a robbery in Oliver Street, Mexborough, on 9 August 2024.

An investigation was subsequently launched, with various enquiries undertaken by officers, and they are now asking for the public's help to locate 26-year-old Wright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Wright recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Samuel Wright.

Wright is known to frequent the Mexborough area of Doncaster and the Parkgate area of Rotherham.

If you see Wright, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he may be, please contact police on 101 or get in touch via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

Please quote incident number 634 of 9 August 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you wish to provide information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or fill out a secure form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.