South Yorkshire Police detectives are investigating after the masked raider smashed a window to gain entry to the China Rose in Bawtry at around 2am in the early hours of Monday.

CCTV footage captured a man stealing a numbe of bottles of spirits from behind the bar.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a burglary at the China Rose, South Parade, Bawtry.

Police are hunting a raider who broke into Doncaster's China Rose restaurant.

"Officers attended and the premises were boarded up.

"Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.”

Yesterday, the owners called on members of the public to identify a raider who ‘called for a drink.’

Bosses shared pictures of the man who used a blue plastic basket to steal bottles of spirits in the break in.

Dressed in a hat, face covering and dark clothing, the venue’s CCTV cameras captured him on camera helping himself to large amounts of booze.

Also sharing a photo of a smashed window with glass strewn across furniture and carpets, an angry post said: “This man called in for a drink last night!!!!

"If you recognise him, please contact us or the police.”

Customers reacted with shock and upset with one writing “Like the pub trade hasn't lost enough income during the past couple of years.”