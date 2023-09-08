Police hope to reunite owner with stolen car after Doncaster street discovery
Police hoping to reunite a stolen car with its owner after discovering it in a Doncaster street.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:51 BST
Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team found the Ford Kuga in Hyde Park.
A spokesman said: “It was found to have been stolen in August so is being recovered for a forensic examination before being reunited with it's rightful owner.”
In a separate exercise, offricers carried out speed monitoring on Stoops Lane, Greenfield Lane and Barnby Dun Road with 234 vehicles checked, only six exceeded the limit.