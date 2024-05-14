Police hit streets of Doncaster in Operation Sceptre knife crime clampdown

By Darren Burke
Published 14th May 2024, 16:37 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 16:39 BST
Police have hit the streets of Doncaster and across South Yorkshire as part of the latest Operation Sceptre clampdown on knife crime.

South Yorkshire Police officers, with the help of passive drugs dog Elsa and community outreach workers were on patrol as part of the force’s Grip Programme - a Home Office funded initiative to tackle most serious violent crime.

Sceptre, a national week across the country, is developed to allow forces across the country to show what they are doing to tackle knife crime.

Officers from the Sheffield city centre Neighbourhood Policing Team were busy in the Headford Gardens area of the city completing weapon sweeps. During the search, conducted yesterday (Monday 13 May), officers located a knife which had been concealed in the bushes.

A warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act has been executed today (Tuesday 14 May) by SYP’s Broomhall NPT, undercovering a large quantity of cannabis plants and a number of weapons.