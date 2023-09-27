News you can trust since 1925
Police hit out after legal Doncaster off-road bike track smashed up by yobs

Police have blasted yobs who have smashed up a legal off-road bike track in Doncaster ahead of an event where bikers can safely race their machines.
By Darren Burke
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:26 BST
Edge Off Road is hosting two days of sporting action at the track near junction three of the M18 this Saturday and Sunday – but the newly laid out track has been damaged and marker posts stolen, leading to criticism from South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Bike Team.

A spokesman said: "Edge Off Road is hosting a legal riding venue in Doncaster this weekend.

“However, we have already taken a crime of criminal damage and theft – the newly laid out track is being damaged, and the marker posts stolen.

A newly laid track has been damaged and marker posts stolen from the legal track.A newly laid track has been damaged and marker posts stolen from the legal track.
“Doncaster Council listen to your concerns about availability of safe and legal venues in South Yorkshire by granting licences.

“This is trying to provide legal outlets for people to ride their bikes safely in the local area.

“We are working with the organisers and will be patrolling the area on our bikes. Anyone caught will be prosecuted.

“There is clearly a paradox here – we cannot complain about illegal riding but then sabotage a legal venue.

"This is a sporting event and a legitimate business. This is a temporary weekend licence.”

The event will include free camping, catering and a medical team all weekend, as well as a shop and toilets for riders and spectators.

A spokesman for Edge Off Road said: “Secure your race place now online via the Edge app or via the website www.edgeoffroad.events.”