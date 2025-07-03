Police hit Doncaster's streets and schools in anti-social behaviour crackdown

High-visibility police patrols have been carried out across Doncaster and schools visit during Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Tackling ASB remains a priority for us, with work to reduce this issue taking place all-year round and during #ASBAwarenessWeek we will be highlighting some of this work.”

Neighbourhood officers in Doncaster have been conducting high-visibility patrols across the district - with a focus on areas known to experience higher levels of ASB to help raise awareness of the problem.

On Tuesday (1 July), officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) carried out partnership patrols with City of Doncaster Council in Askern.

Police have been on the streets of Doncaster to tackle anti social behaviour.

Doncaster Central NPT have also been engaging with the public during ASB patrols in the Frenchgate area of the city.

Inspector Sebastian Dent, of Doncaster North NPT, said: "We know having officers on the ground and patrolling our local communities acts as a deterrent to potential criminals and perpetrators of ASB. It also provides the team with opportunities to identify prolific offenders.

"Thank you to all the businesses, retail workers and local people who engage with us while we are out and about. Reporting any issues or concerns you have to us allows us to better tackle ASB in your communities."

The SYP spokesperson added: “A key part of our approach to tackling ASB is providing engagement opportunities and educational visits to local schools, colleges and youth groups.

“Our police community support officers (PCSOs) have also been delivering presentations in schools and youth clubs. These talks have included details around the illegal use of e-scooters, road bike use and talking about the effects of ASB on local communities.”

If you wish report incidents of ASB in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, please contact South Yorkshire Police using the live chat function, online portal or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can give information completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – https://orlo.uk/uxCXD – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

For a full list of which authority to report an incident to, please take a look on the SYP website - https://orlo.uk/POx1J