Police helicopter and armed officers rushed to scene after reports of gun shots in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called at 11.53pm on Wednesday (19 June) to reports of an altercation on Warrenne Close in Dunscroft.

It is reported that a group of people were threatening a person inside a property, with it further reported that a firearms was discharged.

Officers attended, supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), and after extensive searches of the area, including speaking to neighbouring properties, no evidence of a firearms discharge was found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men, aged 65 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. A 33-year-old man was also arrested for assault. All three men have been bailed pending further enquiries.