Police helicopter and armed officers rushed to scene after reports of gun shots in Doncaster
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called at 11.53pm on Wednesday (19 June) to reports of an altercation on Warrenne Close in Dunscroft.
It is reported that a group of people were threatening a person inside a property, with it further reported that a firearms was discharged.
Officers attended, supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), and after extensive searches of the area, including speaking to neighbouring properties, no evidence of a firearms discharge was found.
Two men, aged 65 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. A 33-year-old man was also arrested for assault. All three men have been bailed pending further enquiries.
Enquiries remain ongoing.