Police haul vehicle suspected of being used for poaching out of Doncaster farmer's field

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Oct 2024, 09:17 BST
Police had to winch a vehicle suspected of being used for poaching out of a farmer’s field near Doncaster.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team recovered the Mitsubishi Shogun from a field near Conisbrough.

A spokesperson said: “It was reported to us by a dog walker and was stuck between two fields in the Conisborough area.

"After a bit of winching we managed to get it out.

Police winched the vehicle out of a field in Doncaster.

"On the back was an L plate - not sure if this had anything to do with how it got stuck or whether the driver needed to go to Specsavers. Our guess was that they were poaching and ran out of talent.”

People are being urged to report rural crime on 999 if it is happening, or call 101 if it is no longer happening or not an emergency.

If you have any information you want to share you can also email [email protected]

