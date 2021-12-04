Police give youngsters insight into law at Doncaster town's lights switch on

Officers were in attendance at the Mexborough Christmas lights switch on last week.

A spokesman said: “It was a chilly evening in Mexborough on Thursday, but that didn’t stop the local community from getting into the spirit at the Christmas lights switch on.

"The night was full of festive fun, and our local neighbourhood officers were joined at the event by Fortify, the off-road bike team and mounted officers.

"Local youngsters got the chance to have a chat with officers and look in the police van. They also got to find out a bit more about the off-road bikes, and how to use them safely.”

Fortify’s DI Nina Jackson said: “The event was an evening of family fun and community unity.