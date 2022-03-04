Police gave chase to thief who put people in danger by stealing grates in Doncaster

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team received a number of telephone calls on Wednesday reporting theft of grates in Dunscroft and the surrounding areas.

Officers were deployed, locating a vehicle acting suspiciously and when it stopped the driver decided to run.

A spokesman said: “As this is not the usual behaviour of a driver, officers gave chase detaining the male within a few seconds.

The thief's grate haul

"The boot of his vehicle contained a number of stolen grates.”

The male was arrested for theft amongst other offences.

"This is a fantastic result, as these thefts have been regularly taking place, putting other road users in danger and costing the council a considerable amount of money to replace them,” the officer added.

"Thank you to members of public who contacted us, its GRATELY appreciated.

"Unfortunately these thefts remain ongoing, so please continue to report any suspicious activity.”