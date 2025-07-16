Police forces join up to tackle "cross-border criminality" near Doncaster

Officers from two police forces joined up to tackle “cross border criminality” near Doncaster.

Nottinghamshire Police and officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team took part in the joing operation across the counties’ rural communities.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Our East Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team joined up with South Yorkshire Police motorcycle and rural crime team as officers worked to disrupt and prevent rural and wildlife crime.

“Targeting areas across the north of the county, police used intelligence and local knowledge to respond to reports and patrol main routes.

"The group were also armed with off-road capability in the form of quad bikes and motorcycles.

Officers recorded a number of successes during the operation, including recovering a stolen motorcycle from Sandymount in Harworth, dispersing quad bikes entering private farmland in Oldcotes and patrols across Retford to target cross-border nominals.

The spokesperson added: “The aim of the collaboration is to proactively target cross-border offenders entering other counties in the hopes to commit serious acquisitive and rural crime.

“The partnership work will continue to run over the coming months, and locals are encouraged to interact with officers whilst they are out on patrol, helping the force combat any issues that matter to them.”

A spokesperson for SYP said: “It was great to join forces with Nottinghamshire Police, together we are stronger.”

You can report wildlife and rural crime to either force on 101 or alternatively contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers in confidence by calling 0800 555 111.