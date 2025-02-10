Police forces join together to clamp down on poaching in Doncaster area

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Feb 2025, 07:30 BST
South Yorkshire Police and Humberside Police have come together for a cross-border blitz on poaching and wildlife crime in the Doncaster area.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood policing team joined forces with Humberside Police to tackle illegal activities that harm or exploit wildlife such as poaching and habitat destruction.

Most Popular

They were were joined by policing teams from Brigg, Goole, Isle of Axholme and Humberside Fire and Rescue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of farm visits were completed whereby officers offered crime prevention advice and discussed a number of issues which local farmers are currently experiencing.

Police joined forces to clamp down on poaching and wildlife crime.placeholder image
Police joined forces to clamp down on poaching and wildlife crime.

A spokesperson added: “To those that we didn't manage to speak to we will be making contact with you over the next couple of weeks.

“We rely on information and intelligence from the local community - to report an incident please use the 101 telephone service or log a report via our new improved web site.”

You can make contact here https://orlo.uk/qWSLC

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice