Police forces join together to clamp down on poaching in Doncaster area

South Yorkshire Police and Humberside Police have come together for a cross-border blitz on poaching and wildlife crime in the Doncaster area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood policing team joined forces with Humberside Police to tackle illegal activities that harm or exploit wildlife such as poaching and habitat destruction.

They were were joined by policing teams from Brigg, Goole, Isle of Axholme and Humberside Fire and Rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of farm visits were completed whereby officers offered crime prevention advice and discussed a number of issues which local farmers are currently experiencing.

Police joined forces to clamp down on poaching and wildlife crime.

A spokesperson added: “To those that we didn't manage to speak to we will be making contact with you over the next couple of weeks.

“We rely on information and intelligence from the local community - to report an incident please use the 101 telephone service or log a report via our new improved web site.”

You can make contact here https://orlo.uk/qWSLC