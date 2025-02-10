Police forces join together to clamp down on poaching in Doncaster area
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood policing team joined forces with Humberside Police to tackle illegal activities that harm or exploit wildlife such as poaching and habitat destruction.
They were were joined by policing teams from Brigg, Goole, Isle of Axholme and Humberside Fire and Rescue.
A number of farm visits were completed whereby officers offered crime prevention advice and discussed a number of issues which local farmers are currently experiencing.
A spokesperson added: “To those that we didn't manage to speak to we will be making contact with you over the next couple of weeks.
“We rely on information and intelligence from the local community - to report an incident please use the 101 telephone service or log a report via our new improved web site.”
You can make contact here https://orlo.uk/qWSLC