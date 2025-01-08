Police flock to Doncaster city centre estate after woman in 20s assaulted by man
Officers descended on the St James Street Estate near to the city centre this morning, initially to carry out a search at a property on the estate which is home to a number of high rise tower blocks.
But the investigation took a twist when the woman was assaulted during the search.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 11.46am today (Wednesday 8 January) officers completing a search at a property on Rowland Place, in Doncaster, were made aware of an altercation outside the address.
“It is reported a woman in her 20s was assaulted by a man.
“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man.”
A drone was deployed and police were reported to be carrying out a search of the area.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.