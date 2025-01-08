Police flock to Doncaster city centre estate after woman in 20s assaulted by man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police flocked to a Doncaster city centre housing estate after a woman in her 20s was attacked by a man outside a property.

Officers descended on the St James Street Estate near to the city centre this morning, initially to carry out a search at a property on the estate which is home to a number of high rise tower blocks.

But the investigation took a twist when the woman was assaulted during the search.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 11.46am today (Wednesday 8 January) officers completing a search at a property on Rowland Place, in Doncaster, were made aware of an altercation outside the address.

Police were called to St James Street in Doncaster city centre.

“It is reported a woman in her 20s was assaulted by a man.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man.”

A drone was deployed and police were reported to be carrying out a search of the area.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.