Police find hammer and cannabis after detaining pair on stolen bike after Doncaster chase

Police have revealed more details of a pursuit of a pair of riders on a stolen bike across Doncaster – which ended with officers finding cannabis and a hammer.

The duo were caught in Scawthorpe on Wednesday after fleeing police and running red lights before being caught.

South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team has now revealed details of the chase.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

A spokesman said: “So the team was out in Doncaster looking for stolen motorcycles.

Police seized the riders and bike after a chase.

“While on York Road, we happened across our ballie clad crew two up on a white scooter.

“The rider on seeing us immediately reacted to our presence, contravening several sets of red traffic lights, and then went the wrong side of York Road into traffic, narrowly being hit.

“We held back and observed the passenger filming us while his ballie fluttered in the wind.

“We decided we didn't want to die, so we held back until they went down Pipering Lane West.

“Once back in the estate, we soon caught up with them, at which point the rider and passenger de camped.

“The rider was detained in a garden on the street, and the passenger detained at the scene.

“Immediately obvious was the hammer that had dropped out from under the seat.

“The bike, when checked, was on false plates and was stolen from York in February last year.

“The rider, when searched was in possession of cannabis.

“The rider was arrested for theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, possession of cannabis, going equipped, handling stolen goods, no insurance no licence.

“At custody, he also provided a positive sample for cannabis and later failed to provide a sample of blood.

“The passenger was arrested for theft of motor vehicle and going equipped.

“Both have now been bailed. We did chuckle watching the video from the passengers phone where they were laughing about "smoking us”. Unlucky.”

You can report nuisance bikers to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.