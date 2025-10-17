Police find evidence of drugs grow but no cannabis in Doncaster house raid

Police found evidence of a cannabis grow and drugs paraphernalia in a Doncaster house raid – but were unable to make arrests after no cannabis plants were found.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This morning (Friday 17 October), officers conducted a warrant under the Misue Of Drugs Act on Royal Avenue, in the Wheatley area of Doncaster.

“Drug paraphernalia and evidence of a cannabis grow was located inside the property, but no cannabis was discovered. No arrests have been made in connection.”