Police find Doncaster cannabis grow stashed under kitchen sink

Police in Doncaster raided a drug den – and found a cannabis grow stashed under a kitchen sink.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team raided the house in Sprotbrough and also found plants growing in three bedrooms.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “After gathering local intelligence on activities at an address in Sprotborough, officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“Inside, they found a sophisticated cannabis set up with around 75 plants discovered in three bedrooms and under a sink in the kitchen.”

Police found cannabis plants under a sink and in bedrooms after raiding a house in Sprotbrough.

Doncaster North NPT Sergeant Kelly Ward said: "We know from experience that cannabis set ups like this one go far beyond a simple street deal and are often linked to organised crime gangs, responsible for violence, exploitation and anti-social behaviour.

"Growing cannabis in cultivations like this funds these groups and is far from a victimless crime.

“These cannabis set-ups also often pose a fire risk to neighbouring properties due to the electricity being bypassed, and I want to reassure local residents that when we dismantle these cultivations, we also work with the local authority to ensure that relevant landlord checks are carried out on these properties.

"A lot of the drug warrants we do would not be possible without the information received from members of the public in our local communities.

"I want to thank you for your continued support and would encourage others to report any concerns or suspicious activity to us so we can investigate and continue to crackdown on drug supply in Doncaster."