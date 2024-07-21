Police find Class A drugs and shotgun cartridge in raid on Doncaster house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police seized Class A drugs and a shotgun cartridge after raiding a Doncaster house.

Suspected illegal drugs were seized by neighbourhood policing officers as they acted on community intelligence to execute the warrant at an address in the city.

After gathering local intelligence, officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) raided a property in Edlington on Wednesday morning.

Inside they found suspected illegal drugs, including the Class A drug heroin and unprescribed pregabalin.

These were seized, along with a 12mm shotgun cartridge which was discovered during a search of the property.

Wednesday's warrant was legally executed under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and was obtained after officers presented viable evidence to the magistrates' court.

It forms part of wider plans to disrupt the sale of drugs in the Edlington area and NPT Sergeant Chris Rogers has encouraged local people to keep reporting information about drug supply to them.

He said: "The intelligence we receive from members of the public informs a lot of our decision making, and having your support and cooperation really does help us to fight crime.

"We need your reports, and we need your intelligence to be able to investigate thoroughly and bring drug dealers to justice.

"If you see our officers out and about on patrols, please do stop them and speak to them about any concerns or information you have.

"You are our eyes and ears on the ground and the information you submit helps us to build a picture about what is happening in the local area so we can take appropriate action.

"If you don't feel comfortable about sharing your personal details, you can get in touch with the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by contacting them for free online.

"If you go through them, your details will be kept completely confidential. They will give you the power to speak up and stop crime while retaining your anonymity."

You can submit information anonymously via the Crimestoppers website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

You can also report information to police by phoning 101 or contacting SYP via the online reporting portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.