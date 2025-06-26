Police find cannabis factory behind secret locked door at Doncaster house

Police in Doncaster uncovered two cannabis factories – after an “unusual” locked door at a house aroused suspicions.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team made the discovery after carrying out a warrant in Kirk Sandall.

A spokesperson said: “There was no answer to knocking, so our method of entry officer deployed the reciprocating saw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On entering the property, officers questioned if they had the correct house, as it all appeared in order.

Police in Doncaster uncovered two separate cannabis set ups.

“Then we noticed an unusual door at the bottom of the stairs which was locked, preventing access to the bedrooms.

"After a bit of expert door demolishing, we were making our way upstairs to find a cannabis set up.

“A full search of the property was carried out where we found a suspiciously strong reinforced steel door to a side garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yet another set up in was found inside the garage – by this time we were running out of saw blades!

“Enquiries then led us to a unit on Gunhills Lane Industrial Estate in Armthorpe.

"On this occasion we were met with a shutter door preventing us access to a section of the unit. Once again the saw did the trick and we found another cannabis set up.

“The owner of the property presented himself to officers and was arrested for cannabis production. He was later interviewed and is currently on police bail.

“This incident shows us that cannabis production is amongst us in the community and is not always obvious.”

You can report drug crime to police on 101.