Police find cannabis factory behind secret locked door at Doncaster house
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team made the discovery after carrying out a warrant in Kirk Sandall.
A spokesperson said: “There was no answer to knocking, so our method of entry officer deployed the reciprocating saw.
“On entering the property, officers questioned if they had the correct house, as it all appeared in order.
“Then we noticed an unusual door at the bottom of the stairs which was locked, preventing access to the bedrooms.
"After a bit of expert door demolishing, we were making our way upstairs to find a cannabis set up.
“A full search of the property was carried out where we found a suspiciously strong reinforced steel door to a side garage.
"Yet another set up in was found inside the garage – by this time we were running out of saw blades!
“Enquiries then led us to a unit on Gunhills Lane Industrial Estate in Armthorpe.
"On this occasion we were met with a shutter door preventing us access to a section of the unit. Once again the saw did the trick and we found another cannabis set up.
“The owner of the property presented himself to officers and was arrested for cannabis production. He was later interviewed and is currently on police bail.
“This incident shows us that cannabis production is amongst us in the community and is not always obvious.”
You can report drug crime to police on 101.