The 15-year-old, named only as Ruby, was last seen at around 10.30pm on Monday, April 18 at her home address in the Doncaster town centre area.

She is white, around 5ft 10in tall, of a large build and has long, light brown hair, which is often worn up.

It is not known what she was last wearing.

A photograph of the teenager has been released by the police this afternoon in the hope that somebody may recognise her or know where she is.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Ruby's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

“Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?