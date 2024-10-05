Police dog chased three suspected burglars from a vehicle resulting in three arrests

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police Dog Chase was quickly into action as three suspected burglars ran from a vehicle in Dearne earlier this week.

Overnight on Tuesday (1 October) roads policing officers sighted a black MG ZS, that was reported to have been stolen and being used to commit burglaries across South Yorkshire.

Putting a plan into action, the National Police Air Service (NPAS) were also above to support officers.

Following the car at distance, officers were in place to use their stop stick on Highgate, deflating the vehicle’s tyres.

The driver still failed to stop and continued their attempts to evade police, eventually coming to a stop a short distance later. Three men fled from the car into nearby fields at Broomhill Recreation Ground.

Teamwork between NPAS and PD Chases’ handler led PD Chase to their location. Knowing they were unable to out run a very vocal PD Chase, they were all quickly arrested.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

A second 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of drugs with intent to supply Class A.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. All three have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.