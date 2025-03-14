Police dog brings down suspect after attempt theft at a construction site in Doncaster

Police were called at 9.39pm last night (Thursday, March 13) following reports of an attempted theft at a construction site in Armthorpe.

Officers in the vicinity located a 4x4 dark blue vehicle leaving the site, resulting in a pursuit.

After the 4x4 went off-road and was abandoned, the driver of the vehicle was detained by a pursuing police dog.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences, a drug offence, fraud, going equipped to steal and criminal damage. He remains in police custody.