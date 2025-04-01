Police discover cannabis set up after being called to burglary at Doncaster house

Police in Doncaster got more than they bargained for – when they discovered a cannabis set up after being called to investigate a burglary at a city centre house.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.35am on March 27 to reports of a burglary at an address at Broxholme Lane.

“Upon arrival at the address, officers located a cannabis set up.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can contact police via 101 or online and quote incident number 23 of 27 March 2025.”

