Police discover cannabis set up after being called to burglary at Doncaster house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Doncaster got more than they bargained for – when they discovered a cannabis set up after being called to investigate a burglary at a city centre house.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.35am on March 27 to reports of a burglary at an address at Broxholme Lane.

“Upon arrival at the address, officers located a cannabis set up.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can contact police via 101 or online and quote incident number 23 of 27 March 2025.”