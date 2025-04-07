Police discover cannabis farm after being called to Doncaster burglary

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:10 BST
Police got more than they bargained for when they were called out to a Doncaster burglary – discovering a cannabis farm.

Officers were called to an address in Doncaster Road in Mexborough, shortly before 11pm on Thursday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that three men broke into a property.

"Officers attended and the men had left the scene.

“Inside the property, officers found a cannabis grow and seized approximately 230 cannabis plants.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing.”

