Police discover cannabis farm after being called to Doncaster burglary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police got more than they bargained for when they were called out to a Doncaster burglary – discovering a cannabis farm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to an address in Doncaster Road in Mexborough, shortly before 11pm on Thursday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that three men broke into a property.

"Officers attended and the men had left the scene.

“Inside the property, officers found a cannabis grow and seized approximately 230 cannabis plants.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing.”