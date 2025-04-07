Police discover cannabis farm after being called to Doncaster burglary
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police got more than they bargained for when they were called out to a Doncaster burglary – discovering a cannabis farm.
Officers were called to an address in Doncaster Road in Mexborough, shortly before 11pm on Thursday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that three men broke into a property.
"Officers attended and the men had left the scene.
“Inside the property, officers found a cannabis grow and seized approximately 230 cannabis plants.
“Enquiries are currently ongoing.”