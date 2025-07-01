Police day of action in Doncaster focuses on child criminal exploitation
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s dedicated CCE team worked at a pop-up stall alongside police community support officers (PCSOs) and City of Doncaster Council to engage with the public and raise vital awareness about some of the tell-tale signs of exploitation.
One of the key aspects to raise awareness of was County Lines - a form of exploitation whereby criminals befriend vulnerable people, often children, and manipulate them into drug dealing.
The 'lines' aspect refers to mobile phones which are used to control a young person who is delivering drugs, often to smaller towns and villages.
A spokesperson said: “We spoke to over 250 members of the community at the stall, which was based in Frenchgate Shopping Centre, telling them about CCE and how they can report any concerns to us.
"We also worked with local retailers and businesses to put 35 'Look Closer' posters in the windows of shops and commercial premises in Doncaster city centre.
"During the day of action, the team also located a missing child safe and well.”
You can find out more about CCE, including the people likely to be exploited, signs and risks of exploitation as well as help, support and advice for children, parents and guardians on the South Yorkshire Police website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/caa/child-abuse/child-criminal-exploitation/
You can report concerns of CCE to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.