Police cordon in place after man is shot in Doncaster street

A police cordon was in place in a Doncaster street yesterday morning (Wednesday) after a man was shot.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 13:37

Only brief details had been released by South Yorkshire Police when the DFP went to press, but the force said a 24-year-old man was shot in Chequer Avenue, Hyde Park, at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

The victim was blasted in his leg and taken to hospital for treatment.

A man was shot in Chequer Avenue, Hyde Park, Doncaster, last night

Sign up to our daily newsletter

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and a cordon has been put in place at the scene.”