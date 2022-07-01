Officers are still scouring Cantley Park following an incident last Friday which saw a man arrested after a shot was fired in Ascot Avenue near to the Becher’s Brook pub.

It is understood detectives have been searching for the weapon used in the incident.

The investigation is the second incident in a matter of days in Doncaster which has seen police searching local parks in connection with gun violence.

Police have been searching Cantley Park following a gun incident last week.

On Tuesday, police swooped on Sandall Park after a 16-year-old was held after a woman was threatened with a gun in nearby Intake.

In the first incident, police were called to Cantley on Friday night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at about 10.30pm on Friday by a member of the public reporting a firearm had been discharged in Cantley Park, Doncaster.

"Officers attended and arrested a man, aged 28, from Doncaster, on suspicion of possessing a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has since been bailed as enquiries continue.

“Enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information which could assist our officers, please chat to us using our live chat facility online or contact 101 quoting incident number 1144 of 24 June.

“Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers via Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”

Police had earlier stated that a shot was fired inside the pub but have now confirmed the shooting took place outside.

Then on Monday, a 16-year-old boy was arrested by police after a woman was threatened with a gun in a Doncaster street, with eyewitnesses reporting dozens of officers scouring Sandall Park afterwards.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police received a report that a woman had been threatened with what she believed to be a firearm while on Lothian Road, Intake.

“It is reported a car drove past her around 6.45pm and the suspect leaned out of the window with the firearm.

“Officers located the vehicle on Tuesday and a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.