Police continue search for missing Doncaster man, 63

Officers searching for a missing Doncaster man have released a new photo of him as enquiries to trace him continue.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:58 pm

John, 63, is missing from the Cantley area and was last seen at around noon on Friday, February 4.

He is believed to be wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black boots and may also have on a black beanie style hat and black woollen gloves.

Have you seen John?

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of a stocky build and with short grey hair.

Anyone with information call 101.