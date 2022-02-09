Police continue search for missing Doncaster man, 63

John, 63, is missing from the Cantley area and was last seen at around noon on Friday, February 4.

He is believed to be wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black boots and may also have on a black beanie style hat and black woollen gloves.

Have you seen John?

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of a stocky build and with short grey hair.