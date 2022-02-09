Police continue search for missing Doncaster man, 63
Officers searching for a missing Doncaster man have released a new photo of him as enquiries to trace him continue.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:58 pm
John, 63, is missing from the Cantley area and was last seen at around noon on Friday, February 4.
He is believed to be wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black boots and may also have on a black beanie style hat and black woollen gloves.
He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of a stocky build and with short grey hair.
Anyone with information call 101.