Police continue search for 17-year-old Lee missing in Doncaster
South Yorkshire Police is asking for help to trace Lee, a missing teenager from Doncaster.
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 4:11 pm
The 17-year-old was last seen at an address in Mexborough at noon on October 26. Since then, officers have been carrying out numerous enquiries to trace him.He is white, 5ft 10ins tall, slim with short hair. He is known to frequent Mexborough, Dunscroft and Stainforth.
Have you seen him? Please contact the police with any information on 101 quoting incident number 774 of 5 November.