Police confirm probe into Doncaster Rovers fan over "hateful" Bradford City fire disaster post

Police have confirmed they are investigating a Doncaster Rovers supporter handed a lifetime ban from the club after making a “hateful” post about the Bradford City stadium fire disaster.

The club has banned the supporter from all home and away games and “all club activities” for life following a post on social media about the 1985 tragedy at the club’s Valley Parade stadium when a huge blaze tore through a stand during a game, trapping and killing 56 fans.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are probing the message shared online.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

A spokesperson said: “We are working with Doncaster Rovers Football Club following reports of malicious communications on social media.

“The matter is still under investigation and we are not able to comment further at this point.”

A club spokesperson said: “Doncaster Rovers Football Club can confirm a lifetime club ban has been issued to an individual responsible for a hateful social media post.

“Since the post was made at the weekend, the club has received multiple reports from members of the public that are understandably distressed regarding the content.

“We were able to identify the individual responsible for the post and immediately instigated the lifetime ban from all club activities.

"We are also working closely with South Yorkshire Police regarding the post.

“Doncaster Rovers vehemently condemn the behaviour of the individual responsible and reiterate our zero tolerance stance towards online hate speech.”

The Free Press understands the same supporter has also made racist posts about Bradford previously and sparked outrage when dressing in a burqa for a game between the two sides several years ago.

Rovers are due to meet Bradford at Valley Parade in a League Two clash on October 26.

It comes after a Sheffield Wednesday supporter was charged after apparently mocking the death of a man at an Owls game.

West Brom supporter Mark Townsend died from a medical episode on Saturday, at the Leppings Lane end of Hillsborough Stadium, where Liverpool fans died as a result of a crush in 1989.

A social media account, which has since been deleted, was alleged to have made reference to the 97 victims of the disaster.

Richard Crisp, 55, from Hillsborough, was charged with sending a communication or article of an indecent or offensive nature, South Yorkshire Police said.