Police conduct house to house enquiries after a garage was torched in Doncaster
A garage which was deliberately set on fire led to police officers conducting house to house enquiries in Doncaster.
At 7.29pm on Sunday (6 October), poice were informed by the fire service of a fire on Mendip Close in Cusworth.
It is reported that a garage was set alight. No injuries were reported.
A spokesman said: “An investigation was launched, with officers conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries, but no suspects could be identified. The investigation has been filed pending any further information coming forward.”