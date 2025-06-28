Police concerned for the safety of missing Keira

Have you seen missing Keira?

Police have issued an alert due to the concern for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

Keira was reported missing from the Harworth area, having last been seen Friday June 27, 2025 at 17:20hrs.

Keira is described as medium build, very dark brown, straight, shoulder length hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black top, black joggers and white Marriott trainers.

If you have seen Keira or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 886_27062025.