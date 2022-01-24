Andrew, aged 41, was last seen at around 11.30am yesterday (Sunday, January 23) on Tickhill Road, Balby, while he is known to have withdrawn money from a cash machine on Edlington Lane, Edlington, at about 12.15pm.

He is white and described as being 5ft 9ins tall, slim and with light hair. He was last known to be wearing a jacket with a hood that is grey on its top half and dark blue or black on its bottom half. He was known to be carrying a yellow rectangular ‘bag for life’-style carrier bag.

Have you seen Andrew?

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Andrew's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 357 of 23 January.