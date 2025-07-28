Police clock driver travelling at 126mph on M18

Police have warned drivers – after clocking a vehicle travelling at a whopping 126mph on the M18 motorway.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit revealed details of the incident – but it is not clear what happened to the driver after being recorded 56mph over the speed limit.

A spokesperson said: “Every year people die on the roads because of speeding drivers.

“Speed kills, it is a fact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police clocked a driver travelling at 126mph on the M18.

“Last week, a roads policing officer patrolling the M18 witnessed a driver speed past their vehicle at 126mph.

“If this driver had collided with another vehicle or pedestrian, the consequences could have been fatal.”

“10mph over the speed limit can be the difference between life and death.

“Remember, it's not worth the risk.”

You can report speeding drivers to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers in confidence by calling 0800 555 111.