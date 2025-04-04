Police clampdown on HGVs using limited access village road.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in the Isle of Axholme are clamping down on HGVs using a limited access village road.

Officers from Humberside Police told the Free Press that the 7.5T weight restriction along Westgate Road in Belton, heading towards Sandtoft Industrial Estate, still remains one of their top priorities as part of the local policing team on the Isle.

A spokesman said: “We are seeing all too often that this route is being used by HGVs and we are still regularly receiving reports of this issue.

“There is clear signage on both off slips of the M180 at Junction 2, as well as clear signage stipulating “except for access” at either end of the restriction along Westgate Road. It is always the same story of the driver using “access” to get to the industrial estate.

“The access sign is there to indicate access is only permitted if delivering to the residential area, for example having a new sofa delivered. If there were no issues reference weight along this road, there would not be an “except for access” sign.

“The drivers are typically from out of the area, and “following the sat nav”. As a professional driver, the expectation is that said driver is looking at the appropriate signage that is in place, and taking the correct route.”

They added: “We have a zero tolerance policy on this issue, and will continue to monitor where time allows.

“I will say to local residents, you will see the police following these wagons through, we can only stop them where safe to do so. Rest assured where seen in contravention, we will be dealing with the matter.”