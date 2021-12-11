Police chase a BMW into the middle of fields and find drugs and cash in the vehicle

The police had a busy night recovering a stolen car with false plates and chasing a BMW into a field in which they found drugs and cash.

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 10:00 am

South Yorkshire Police Operational Support had quite the eventful evening on December 10.

They said: “Over in Thurnscoe a black BMW was up to no good and led us eventually to the middle of some fields in the little villages on the outskirts of the force.

"The occupants made off into the fields and left their cash and drugs behind, along with plenty of clues as to who they are.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

South Yorkshire Police chased one car into fields where they found drugs and cash.

Read More

Read More
Stolen car found in Doncaster after it was smashed into a pole by the thief who ...

"Whilst looking for them we happened upon the Audi in Clayton.

"It was displaying false plates and had been involved in a pursuit a couple of days ago.

"It was found to be stolen from Birmingham over 12 months ago.

"Recovered to back to the owner (or more likely their insurance company now).”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.