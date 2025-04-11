Police CCTV appeal after a 16-year-old was sexually assaulted on a bus in Doncaster

Published 11th Apr 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 11:02 BST
Police are appealing for information following reports of a sexual assault on a bus in Doncaster.

On 21 February 2025 at 6.40pm, a man allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl on an X2 bus in central Doncaster.

The girl got off the bus and it is then alleged that the man followed her but ran off when she called for help.

Officers investigating the incident have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident as he may be able to assist officers with enquiries.

Do you recognise this man?

The man is described as black, 6ft 2ins tall and of a large build, in his 30s, and is bald.

Do you recognise him?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the online live chat, the online portal at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 206 of 25 February 2025 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

